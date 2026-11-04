The Scary New Phase of the Ukraine Proxy-War | Prof. Steven Starr

The CIA is running the show in Ukraine. Not that we didn't know that but the fact that mainstream is now admitting this and is simultaniously prepareing the general public for more war is a very bad sign. We might be entering the next phase in the West's long-war against Russia. Steven Starr joins Pascal to examine intelligence operations, drone attacks and the danger of escalation between Russia and NATO. Starr presents his interpretation of Western reporting, military preparations and nuclear deterrence, questioning who controls American policy. They discuss Europe’s strategic choices, tensions over Kaliningrad, preparations for wider conflict and the risks surrounding Iran. The conversation also contrasts military spending with infrastructure investment in China and explores industrial decline, political accountability and the growth of America’s national security state today.Steven's Links:Nuclear Famine — website and publications: https://nuclearfamine.org/about-steve...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 The CIA, Russia and presidential control04:35 Drone attacks and Europe’s involvement09:30 Kaliningrad and the danger of escalation13:50 The Pentagon’s Fortress preparations18:09 Military spending versus infrastructure21:23 Ukraine, ceasefires and Western strategy28:41 Iran and the risks of a wider war42:04 America’s national security state

