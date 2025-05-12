Pascal’s Substack

Richard Roskell
Richard Roskell
May 12

The difference between China and the USA is now plain for everyone to see. Those who live in the West will continue to be inundated with propaganda painting China as an evil entity. But the reality is so different that even in the West the truth is slowly becoming clear.

Developing nations that take advantage of China's BRI will still have to work hard to make their economies successful, but the BRI will create infrastructure that makes success a possibility. And as that infrastructure carries goods to the international market, improving the local economy, that same infrastructure will bring incoming Chinese merchandise to the people. This keeps Chinese factories running. A huge win-win arrangement for both parties.

Bonnie
May 12

Thank you for your excellent in depth presentations of important news of the world politics aside from the disturbing news of the realm (USA ) At 80, I gaze with horror. A lot of our problems are brought by Democrats, supposedly governing America for the people. It's difficult where we citizens went wrong. It's more likely anyways that the corruption of Democracy started long ago with corrupting one after another congressman and other official. Now thanks to Citizens United noone can afford to run without this "dark" money. Excuse the expression but My Ass!

