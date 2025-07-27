Artistic rendition of a Royal Thai Government handout picture depicting the now suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Royal Thai Army Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang during a visit to Morakot Operations Base in Ubon Ratchathani province

Military tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have flared into open hostilities along their disputed border, prompting civilian casualties and political fallout in Bangkok. But is this a bilateral war in the making—or something else entirely?

To unpack the roots and implications of this crisis, I spoke with Dr. Digby J. Wren, a Phnom Penh-based geopolitical analyst and long-time observer of the region. His assessment suggests that what we’re seeing is not a classic interstate war, nor a proxy war between global powers, but primarily a domestic power struggle—especially within Thailand—with regional and geopolitical consequences.

An Internal Power Play

According to Dr. Wren, the key to understanding the conflict lies in Thailand’s internal political dynamics. The Shinawatra family—three of whom have served as prime ministers—has long been at odds with the entrenched military and royalist establishment. The most recent civilian leader, the 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra (daughter of the Pheu Thai Party patriarch Takshin Shinawatra), was suspended from office after a leaked phone call with Cambodian PM Hun Manet revealed her criticism of the Thai army. The leak, allegedly from within Cambodia, has led to nationalist backlash in Thailand and further weakened civilian control.

Dr. Wren sees this as part of Thailand’s enduring power triangle: monarchy, military, and civilian government—with the military acting as a gatekeeper. The general at the heart of the current skirmishes, Lt. Gen. Boonsin Padklang, has a long record of nationalist military service in the contested border zone. His actions, far from rogue, appear calculated and are likely part of a broader strategy to assert military influence. Dr. Wren notes that Boonsin is retiring in September, and may be preparing for a transition into a senior political or defense role.

On the Cambodian side, Dr. Wren emphasizes that while Hun Manet is officially in charge, real power still resides with his father, Hun Sen, who remains party chairman and Senate president. Cambodia’s reintroduction of conscription and the deployment of rockets and artillery near the border appear to be measured actions to consolidate control and project strength. Yet, Dr. Wren cautions that Cambodia lacks both the means and the strategic interest to escalate into a full-scale war—suggesting these moves are more about internal political positioning than external aggression.

Regional Repercussions

Dr. Wren points out that the border conflict is taking place in a geopolitically sensitive corridor between Vietnam and Thailand, where Cambodia had positioned itself as a neutral trade hub—akin to a Southeast Asian Switzerland. That positioning is now under threat.

While there is no direct evidence of U.S. involvement, Dr. Wren highlights the timing: after the May Shangri-La Dialogue, where U.S. officials called for increased military spending in Asia, the situation escalated sharply. American strategic interests are served by a fragmented ASEAN and a militarized Thailand, especially as Washington seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is the quiet beneficiary. Thai goods have disappeared from Cambodian markets, replaced by Vietnamese imports. Hanoi also gains greater political leverage in Phnom Penh, which had recently announced a controversial canal project that would circumvent Vietnamese control of Mekong access.

ASEAN

For ASEAN, this conflict is a disaster. With Myanmar already in civil war, a second open dispute among members challenges the bloc’s unity and credibility. Leaders like Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim and governments in China and Vietnam have called for a ceasefire. But Thailand has so far rebuffed these overtures, suggesting some factions in Bangkok see strategic value in keeping tensions alive.

Dr. Wren concludes that both sides are likely to let the situation simmer, avoiding full escalation while leveraging the conflict for domestic or regional gains. For Thailand’s military, this bolsters nationalist credentials and opens the door to increased defense spending. For Cambodia, it offers Hun Manet a chance to consolidate authority under his father’s watchful eye.

Cui Bono?

Dr. Wren’s core assessment is that this is primarily an internal Thai power struggle—masked as a border dispute. Cambodia stands to gain modestly in institutional cohesion, while Vietnam benefits commercially and politically. The biggest danger, however, is to ASEAN, as prolonged instability risks breaking the fragile consensus that underpins regional peace. As always, we must ask: cui bono?

