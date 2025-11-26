Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Neutrality Studies
The Transatlantic Empire Is Already DEAD | Amb. Kishore Mahbubani
Pascal Lottaz
Nov 26, 2025

Originally published on 25 Nov 2025.

Asia transformed massively in just one century — from a region carved up by colonial empires to the powerhouse of today’s emerging multipolar world. BRICS, the SCO, ASEAN… so many of the key pillars of the new global order are now anchored right here in Asia. To discuss the continent’s stunning success and its future, I‘m joined today by the prolific Singaporean diplomat and academic, Dr. Kishore Mahbubani, the author of „Has China Won?“, „The Asian 21st Century“ and „Living the Asian Century“. Links:Kishore's Homepage: https://mahbubani.net/Kishore's Books: https://mahbubani.net/books/Substack: https://kishoremahbubani.substack.comFacebook:   / kishoremahbubanipage  X (Twitter): https://x.com/mahbubani_kNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

