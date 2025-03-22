The TRUTH About VPN, Internet Freedom, And Digital Hegemony | Tech-CEO David Gorodyanski

Originally published on Mar 10, 2025.
Today I’m talking to David Gorodyansky. David is a Silicone Valley Tech-Entrepreneur who developed and mass-deployed one of the most important technologies of the internet age, I’m speaking of course about Virtual Private Networks. David founded a company called AnchorFree which developed HotSpot Shield, one of the most successful VPN services out there.This video is not sponsored by any VPN service, I just genuinely want to talk about the fulfilled and unfulfilled promises of the internet-age and I can’t think of someone more perfect for this than an entrepreneur who himself has been involved in building part of the online world as we know it.