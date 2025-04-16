Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Truth—And Complexity—Of 'Security Guarantees' And How Even Neutrals Can Have Them.
0:00
-23:33

The Truth—And Complexity—Of 'Security Guarantees' And How Even Neutrals Can Have Them.

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 16, 2025

Originally published on 31 Mar 2025.

Beyond the fact that Russia has categorically ruled out any NATO membership or similar military security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a deal to end the war, we should also be aware of how one-dimensional the West's conception of "security guarantees" is, and how the entire thinking about 'guaranteeing' the security of a state through external means is a misguided approach to international stability.CORRECTIONS: I made two mistakes when recording this video. NATO has of course, 32 members as of 2025 (not 27, that's the number of EU members), and I meant to say that the Ukraine war is the only war currently in Europe, not world wide. Ma apologies for the errors.The best ways to support us:Donations on Patreon: patreon.com/NeutralityStudies.A subscription on Substack: pascallottaz.substack.com. Follow us also in Audio Podcast Form:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ch/podcast...Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2vvTf44...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture