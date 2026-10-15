The Undead Empire Strikes Back: How The UK Still Rules The World | Alex Krainer

Alex Krainer returns to discuss his argument that British imperial power survives through international banking networks. With Pascal Lottaz, he examines Yugoslavia’s breakup, Bosnia’s political tensions, and competing British and American interests. Their conversation traces debt, oil concessions, and corporate finance as mechanisms of wealth extraction, including the case of Enrico Mattei. They also debate technological control, artificial intelligence, and public attitudes toward Russia, before considering whether independent media and growing public awareness offer grounds for optimism and renewed sovereignty.Alex's Links:Alex Krainer’s Substack: https://alexkrainer.su...I-System TrendCompass: https://trendcompass.s...X: https://x.com/NakedHedgieYouTube: / @kraineralex The Naked Hedgie: https://thenakedhedgie...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Alex Krainer and the “undead empire”05:07 Yugoslavia and British influence15:31 Bosnia and competing Western interests30:33 Banking networks and the American divide38:44 Debt, oil and wealth extraction50:51 Corporate power and Enrico Mattei58:02 Technological control, AI and the future01:02:42 Public awareness and the case for optimism
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes