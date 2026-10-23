The US Order Is FINISHED. But The REAL Battle Starts Only Now | Prof. Radhika Desai

The capitalist class will never give up if we don't force them into peace and an equitable future. And this is not a antiquated social paradigm but the only framework that can help you understand the insane levels of political violence around us.Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Keynote 3 (Presentation 11): Prof. Radhika DesaiProfessor Radhika Desai examines the crisis of world capitalism through her geopolitical economy approach. She argues that Western decline and China’s rise reflect a deeper struggle over production, imperialism and socialism. Drawing on Marx, Smith, Keynes and Gramsci, she challenges prevailing accounts of world war, fascism and neo-feudalism. The discussion explores artificial intelligence, Russia’s economic system, Trump’s tariffs and neoclassical economics, concluding with an exchange with Bill Mitchell on the left’s retreat from macroeconomic policy and the role of planning.Radhika's Links:Website: https://radhikadesai.com/Books: https://radhikadesai.com/books/Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Geopolitical economy and capitalism’s crisis06:06 The changing world order17:26 Imperialism, nations and development27:45 Marx, monopoly and planned production39:00 Neoliberalism and capitalism’s decline50:37 Q&A: Keynes, AI and multipolarity59:33 Russia, China and imperialism1:19:17 Bill Mitchell: where the left lost its way