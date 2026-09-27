The USA Is DESTROYING Europe from Within | Prof. Glenn Diesen

The war-mania in Europe is heating up. People are starting to see drones everywhere, and all of them must be the product of Russian "hybrid warfare". What does this irrational psychosis mean for the future of the continent?Today I'm talking (in person) to my friend and colleague, Glenn Diesen. We examine Europe’s confrontation with Russia and the dangers of uncontrolled escalation. Diesen argues that European leaders are struggling to accept a changing balance of power, while questioning Washington’s willingness to end the Ukraine war. They discuss nuclear deterrence, NATO, Iran, economic dependence and America’s emerging spheres of influence. The conversation also explores whether transatlantic elites serve national interests, and how liberalism, democracy and multipolarity are reshaping the international order today.Glenn's Links:Glenn Diesen on YouTube: / @gdiesen1 Glenn Diesen on Substack: https://glenndiesen.su...East-West Forum: https://east-west-foru...Harici: https://harici.com.tr/en/Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 An in-person conversation in Istanbul02:53 Europe’s leaders and American influence07:59 Drone incidents and the rhetoric of war12:52 Russia, nuclear risks and uncontrolled escalation26:10 Trump, Anchorage and outsourcing the war31:48 Why the unipolar order resists change36:59 Spheres of influence and Europe’s dependence39:58 Transatlantic elites, liberalism and democracy