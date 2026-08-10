The "Vietnam Moment" Is Near: Empire Exhausts Itself | Prof. David Gibbs

After 4.5 years of Proxy-War something is breaking: When the cracks in the pro-war narrative get so large that even Neocons have to admit the empire is running out of munition, an inflection point has been reached. And we have seen this before. What David Gibbs calls the "Vietnam Moment" is not far away anymore.In this talk, professor David Gibbs of the University of Arizona discusses his trip to the Baltics, arguing that anti-Russian feeling is widespread and that Russian-speaking minorities face exclusion. He and Pascal Lottaz compare Western messaging on Ukraine with Vietnam, debate the political costs of a setback, and discuss how culture-war language can be used to support military intervention.Links:David N. Gibbs: https://dgibbs.arizona.edu/Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Baltic Russophobia and Russian minorities00:08:45 Russophobia, stereotypes and racism00:14:15 Ukraine and a second Vietnam moment00:26:28 EU elites, war narratives and crisis00:32:03 Can a new anti-war coalition emerge?00:42:51 What if Russia does not break?00:49:00 Accountability, defeat and escalation00:59:41 Where to find David Gibbs