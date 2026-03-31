Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Wars of the Epstein Class | Dr. Aaron Good
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-1:10:54

The Wars of the Epstein Class | Dr. Aaron Good

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 31, 2026

Crime in the united states is not a bug, it’s a feature. That explains actually a lot also about its illegal foreign policies. The US as a political entity is deeply intertwined with crime syndicates and explicitly illegal acts under international and local law. Epstein was not at all an exception. These shady dealers are part and parcel of how US politics works. Luckily, there are great academics who work on the hidden power structures. One of them is with me today. Dr. Aaron Good, author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State.

Links:

[Book] American Exception: https://www.amazon.com/American-Exception-Empire-Deep-State/dp/1510769137

Aaron Good on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/americanexception

Aaron Good on Substack: https://americanexception.substack.com

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Tripartite state and deep state

00:11:14 Drugs crime and state power

00:19:00 Capitalism empire and early roots

00:31:22 Israel networks and US power

00:38:13 Indonesia coups and resource grabs

00:43:00 Elite rule and criminalized empire

00:46:34 Blackmail lobbies and covert control

01:08:20 Closing and where to follow Aaron

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