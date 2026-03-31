The Wars of the Epstein Class | Dr. Aaron Good

Crime in the united states is not a bug, it’s a feature. That explains actually a lot also about its illegal foreign policies. The US as a political entity is deeply intertwined with crime syndicates and explicitly illegal acts under international and local law. Epstein was not at all an exception. These shady dealers are part and parcel of how US politics works. Luckily, there are great academics who work on the hidden power structures. One of them is with me today. Dr. Aaron Good, author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State.
Links:
[Book] American Exception: https://www.amazon.com/American-Exception-Empire-Deep-State/dp/1510769137
Aaron Good on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/americanexception
Aaron Good on Substack: https://americanexception.substack.com
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)
Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Tripartite state and deep state
00:11:14 Drugs crime and state power
00:19:00 Capitalism empire and early roots
00:31:22 Israel networks and US power
00:38:13 Indonesia coups and resource grabs
00:43:00 Elite rule and criminalized empire
00:46:34 Blackmail lobbies and covert control
01:08:20 Closing and where to follow Aaron