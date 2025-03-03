The West CANNOT Beat China. This Is Why. | Arnaud Bertrand

Originally published on Feb 20, 2025.

[Part 2 of 2] While the West is still busy trash-talking China at every waking moment, it has completely eluded them that China has an unbeatable domestic system that neither the USA nor Europe can match. China has one of the most decentralized fiscal policy systems in the world and built its national structure around local competition beyond a simple market economy. Now compare that to the ever-increasing centralization in the European Union and you get a sense of why Brussels doesn't stand a chance to ever produce the same kind of products at the quality that China is now able to bring to the world on a massive scale.This is the second part of an interview with Arnaud Bertrand, one of Twitter/X’s best and most profound political analysts. I recommend everybody subscribe to Arnaud as he really hits the nail on the head every single time. He does fantastic current affairs and data analysis. Aranaud’s Twitter/X Profile: https://x.com/rnaudbertrand?s=21&t=hv...