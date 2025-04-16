The West Cannot Comprehend Russia-China Partnership and Chinese Neutrality | Dr. Yu Bin

Originally published on 27 Mar 2025.

Today I’m talking again to Dr. Yu Bin, a great expert on Russia and China.

Dr. Yu Bin earned his PhD from Stanford University, he is a senior fellow at the Russian Studies Center of the East China Normal University in Shanghai, and the author of six books and more than 150 chapters. Most impressively, Dr. Yu Bin has been writing in-depth quarterly updates on Chinese-Russian relations for the past 25 Years! They are all available for free online at the links below.

Dr. Yu Bin’s analysis on Russan-Chinese Relations: https://cc.pacforum.org/relations/chi...

Dr. Yu Bin’s most recent analysis on the peace negotiations: https://eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles...