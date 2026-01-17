The West Got Regime Changed by the Transatlantic Securitocracy | Nel Bonilla

Originally published on Jan 16, 2026.

The chaos of the West is not random. It's the outcome of decades of planning and the emergence of a new class of rulers, the securitocrats, the people who subsume all of society under the idea of "security". Nel Bonilla is a researcher and substack author, analysing the structure of the social forces that the new elites in Europe and the USA have unleashed. Nel's articles:substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-190184086substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-192104653substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-192533012substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-193882785substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-194208411Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...