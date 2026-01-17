Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

The West Got Regime Changed by the Transatlantic Securitocracy | Nel Bonilla
Pascal Lottaz
Jan 17, 2026

Originally published on Jan 16, 2026.

The chaos of the West is not random. It's the outcome of decades of planning and the emergence of a new class of rulers, the securitocrats, the people who subsume all of society under the idea of "security". Nel Bonilla is a researcher and substack author, analysing the structure of the social forces that the new elites in Europe and the USA have unleashed. Nel's articles:substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-190184086substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-192104653substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-192533012substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-193882785substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-194208411Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

