The West Has Accelerated Its Own Decline | Dr. Dr. Alfred de Zayas

Originally published on 5 Nov 2025.
Is international law collapsing under the weight of powerful nations that blatantly ignore it? How can we use this crisis as a catalyst to build a system that actually holds everyone, not just the weak, accountable?To explore these critical questions, today I’m talking again to Dr. Alfred de Zayas, a Professor at the Geneva School of Diplomacy, who used to work as a senior lawyer in the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and later became the first UN Independent Expert on International Order.Together, we dissect the systemic hypocrisy of the "rules-based order," the rise of the Global South as a new center of power, the potential for BRICS to forge alternative legal tribunals, and the information war we must win to restore faith in global justice.Links:Homepage: https://www.alfreddezayas.com/Alfred de Zayas' Human Rights Corner (Blog): https://dezayasalfred.wordpress.com/X (Twitter): https://x.com/AlfreddezayasCounterPunch: https://www.counterpunch.org/author/a...Alfred's latest article at Covert Action: https://covertactionmagazine.com/2025...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
