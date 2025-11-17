The West is COLLAPSING But Still Tries To Capture Proxies | Lasha Kasradze

Originally published on 16 Nov 2025.

The Post-Cold War myth of the "Liberal International Order" is dead. And it's dead for good. But there are others that are still persisting and they are dangerous. One of the most hurtful myths is of course that the West only wants to "spread democracy" and "protect" peoples at home and abroad. Nother could be further from the truth. The USA and NATO are ruthlessly exploiting their members and proxies for naked, blatant, and highly illegal power projection. Today I’m talking again to Lasha Kasradze, Liaison Officer at Sokhumi State University. We explore the cynical geopolitics of the post-Cold War era, from the West's broken promises to Russia to the strategic use of smaller nations like Georgia and Armenia, questioning whether true cooperation was ever on the table or if conflict was always the intended outcome.Links:The Realist Review Substack: https://therealistreview.substack.com/ACURA: https://usrussiaaccord.org/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...