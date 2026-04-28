Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The West is Collapsing Psychologically | Therapist Benjamin Schoendorff
0:00
-1:01:41

The West is Collapsing Psychologically | Therapist Benjamin Schoendorff

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 28, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with clinical psychologist Benjamin Schöndorf of Resistance is Fertile about material analysis and psychology, the making of identity and consciousness, narcissism and supremacy in imperial power, mental suffering, collective identity, revolutionary consciousness, liberation psychology, and the social roots of war. The talk also looks at China, Iran, capitalism, and whether violent systems can be changed without repeating the same logic.

Links:

Resistance is Fertile Substack

https://resistanceisfertilepodcast.substack.com

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:01:07 Psychology and world violence

00:05:57 Benji background and core theory

00:13:47 Identity and mental suffering

00:20:25 Narcissism and imperial power

00:42:08 Liberation psychology and resistance

00:49:01 Civilizations capital and identity

00:53:28 Treating the West

00:59:04 Follow Benji and closing

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