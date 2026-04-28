The West is Collapsing Psychologically | Therapist Benjamin Schoendorff

Pascal Lottaz speaks with clinical psychologist Benjamin Schöndorf of Resistance is Fertile about material analysis and psychology, the making of identity and consciousness, narcissism and supremacy in imperial power, mental suffering, collective identity, revolutionary consciousness, liberation psychology, and the social roots of war. The talk also looks at China, Iran, capitalism, and whether violent systems can be changed without repeating the same logic.
Links:
Resistance is Fertile Substack
https://resistanceisfertilepodcast.substack.com
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:07 Psychology and world violence
00:05:57 Benji background and core theory
00:13:47 Identity and mental suffering
00:20:25 Narcissism and imperial power
00:42:08 Liberation psychology and resistance
00:49:01 Civilizations capital and identity
00:53:28 Treating the West
00:59:04 Follow Benji and closing