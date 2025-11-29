The West Is Drowning In Its Own War Lies | Anatol Lieven

Originally published on 28 Nov 2025.
If war is the continuation of politics by other means—as Clausewitz once said—then, logically, politics is also the continuation of war by other means. Is the US currently trying to switch back from one to the other in its Proxy War in Ukraine through the 28 point peace plan?Here to discuss this with me is Anatol Lieven, the director of the Eurasia Program and the Andrew Bacevich chair in American Diplomatic History at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.Links:Responsible Statecraft: https://responsiblestatecraft.org/Anatol's UnHerd articles: https://unherd.com/author/anatol-lieven/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
