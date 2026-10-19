The West Is GASLIGHTING Everyone — Now With AI | Profs. D. Riches & J. Eddebo

Dennis Riches and Johan Eddebo examine how dominant narratives are produced, defended and transformed by technology. Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Presentation 5: Professor Dennis Riches (Literature) & Professor Johan Eddebo (Philosophy)Riches presents a contested interpretation of Rwanda and the Great Lakes conflicts, using it to question institutional authority and historical representation. Eddebo explores artificial intelligence, simulated reasoning and the erosion of meaningful dissent. Their Kyoto Symposium discussion considers internet countercultures, propaganda, media influence and human rationality, asking whether new forms of community and engagement with reality can resist the pressures of an emerging monoculture.Dennis and Johan's Links:Dennis Riches Substack: https://dennisriches.s...Lit by Imagination: https://dennisriches.w...Johan Eddebo university profile: https://www.uu.se/kont...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introduction: narrative control before and after AI03:46 Riches on Rwanda and the Great Lakes conflicts12:11 How dominant historical narratives are established19:00 Eddebo: the post-digital condition31:03 AI and the simulation of independent reasoning39:47 Q&A: where can dissent survive?47:18 Human rationality, technology and pessimism58:38 Reality, worldviews and alternatives to monoculture
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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