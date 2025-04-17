The "West" Is IMPLODING Even Faster After This. | Dr. Jan Oberg & Ian Proud

Originally published on 8 Apr 2025.
The signs are not just on the wall but written in the skies and the ocean's too. The entire "western" narrative, its repressive dominance, and its hubris are about to collapse and take many of its established institutions down with it. And the kakistrocratic (aka imbecile) leadership, doesn't even realise it. If they did, they wouldn't be driving Europe into that giant iceberg. To discuss the very sorry state of the European tragedy, I'm joined again by two colleagues from the region, Dr. Jan Oberg, a peace researcher from Sweden and the former British Diplomat Ian Proud.Ian's Substack article: https://thepeacemonger.substack.com/p...Jan's Susback: https://thetransnational.substack.com