Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The West LOST: China’s AI & Robot Revolution is Already Unstoppable | Arnaud Bertrand
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The West LOST: China’s AI & Robot Revolution is Already Unstoppable | Arnaud Bertrand

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 10, 2026

Pascal welcomes back Arnaud Bertrand for a wide talk on China’s open source AI push, US tech controls, Europe’s growing dependence, drones and humanoid robots, Southeast Asia’s balancing act, new payment rails in Asia, China’s response to US sanctions, and the wider shift in global power around Iran, finance, industry, and the fading force of Western control.

Links:

Arnaud Bertrand on X

https://x.com/RnaudBertrand

Arnaud Bertrand on Substack

https://arnaudbertrand.substack.com/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and China’s AI model

00:07:32 US control strategy and open source

00:15:51 Friendshoring Europe and the AI race

00:27:01 On-device AI and humanoid robots

00:32:17 Southeast Asia between two systems

00:35:56 Asian payments and SWIFT

00:42:40 China challenges US sanctions

00:52:24 Iran war and Europe’s decline

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