The West LOST: China’s AI & Robot Revolution is Already Unstoppable | Arnaud Bertrand

Pascal welcomes back Arnaud Bertrand for a wide talk on China’s open source AI push, US tech controls, Europe’s growing dependence, drones and humanoid robots, Southeast Asia’s balancing act, new payment rails in Asia, China’s response to US sanctions, and the wider shift in global power around Iran, finance, industry, and the fading force of Western control.
Links:
Arnaud Bertrand on X
https://x.com/RnaudBertrand
Arnaud Bertrand on Substack
https://arnaudbertrand.substack.com/
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and China’s AI model
00:07:32 US control strategy and open source
00:15:51 Friendshoring Europe and the AI race
00:27:01 On-device AI and humanoid robots
00:32:17 Southeast Asia between two systems
00:35:56 Asian payments and SWIFT
00:42:40 China challenges US sanctions
00:52:24 Iran war and Europe’s decline