The West‘s 100-Year War To Destroy Russia | Michael J. Carley
The West‘s 100-Year War To Destroy Russia | Michael J. Carley

Dec 13, 2025

Originally published on Dec 12, 2025.

A good part of Western media has been telling us for years that Vladimir Putin is trying to re-create the Soviet Union and its militant, expansionist foreign policy. But what exactly was Soviet Foreign Policy about in the first place? Here to help with this historical question is Dr. Michael Jabara Carley, a prominent Canadian historian and professor of history at the Université de Montréal, specializing in 20th-century international relations, primarily the relations between the Soviet Union (USSR) and Western powers from 1917 to 1945.Links:

Michael's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/...Michael's University of Montreal page: https://histoire.umontreal.ca/english...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies⁠

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

