There are many layers to the West’s brutality in its 21st century colonial quest for total dominance. One of them is the eradication of an academic future for the populations it targets for destruction. Support Abdullah here:Abdullah’s Fundraising: https://chuffed.org/pr...Instagram: / abdullhabuwarda Abdullah, a 21-year-old English literature student from Jabalia, describes continuing his education amid displacement, destruction, loss, hunger, and unstable infrastructure in Gaza. He discusses his unsuccessful attempt to reach a journalism program in London, the financial and visa barriers facing Palestinian students, why journalism matters to him, and the need for meaningful educational opportunities at a scale matching the crisis.Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Merch: https://neutralitystud...Donation: https://neutralitystud...Timestamps:00:00:00 Introducing Abdullah from Gaza00:01:40 Abdullah’s life and education before the war00:07:22 Continuing education amid destruction00:11:42 Displacement, loss, and daily survival00:18:05 The barriers to studying in London00:28:27 Education as hope amid systemic obstacles00:35:05 Exchange programs and evacuation pathways00:37:08 Why London and the fundraising struggle00:46:10 Why journalism matters to Abdullah00:50:54 Daily life, Gaza’s institutions, and final message
The West's Response to Scholasticide: Gaza’s Fight for a Future | Abdullah W.
There are many layers to the West’s brutality in its 21st century colonial quest for total dominance. One of them is the eradication of an academic future for the populations it targets for destruction. Support Abdullah here:Abdullah’s Fundraising: https://chuffed.org/pr...Instagram: / abdullhabuwarda Abdullah, a 21-year-old English literature student from Jabalia, describes continuing his education amid displacement, destruction, loss, hunger, and unstable infrastructure in Gaza. He discusses his unsuccessful attempt to reach a journalism program in London, the financial and visa barriers facing Palestinian students, why journalism matters to him, and the need for meaningful educational opportunities at a scale matching the crisis.Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Merch: https://neutralitystud...Donation: https://neutralitystud...Timestamps:00:00:00 Introducing Abdullah from Gaza00:01:40 Abdullah’s life and education before the war00:07:22 Continuing education amid destruction00:11:42 Displacement, loss, and daily survival00:18:05 The barriers to studying in London00:28:27 Education as hope amid systemic obstacles00:35:05 Exchange programs and evacuation pathways00:37:08 Why London and the fundraising struggle00:46:10 Why journalism matters to Abdullah00:50:54 Daily life, Gaza’s institutions, and final message