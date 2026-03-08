Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

heikomr
13h

Hallo Pascal. Ich verzichte ausnahmsweise auf eine maschinelle Übersetzung ins Englische

Ich bin nach wie vor nicht der Meinung, dass eschatologisches Denken die Quelle allen Übels ist. Religionen, Ideologien und ähnliches sind doch seit vielen tausend Jahren lediglich die geistigen Werkzeuge, um Massen von Menschen dazu zu motivieren, schreckliche Dinge zu tun. Wie zum Beispiel Repressionen gegen seine Mitmenschen auszuüben, andere Menschen zu töten und zu foltern. Es mag in vielen Fällen der Fall sein, dass Herrscher, Politiker, Theokraten usw. ihre eigene Propaganda glauben. Aber wenn man bis zum Ende analysiert, dann stösst man, wie bei einem Bach oder einem Fluss, immer auf eine Quelle. Oft mit vielen Seitenarmen verzweigt. Die Quellen waren in der gesamten Menschheitsgeschichte: Macht und Reichtum einer kleinen elitären Klasse, die über die grosse Masse herrscht, diese unteren Klassen instrumentalisiert und gleichzeitig ausbeutet und ohne moralische Bedenken auch opfert.

Macht und Reichtum bedeuten nicht nur Gold, Edelsteine oder Geld, sondern auch die Kontrolle: über Landstriche/Regionen, Handelswege, Handelsknotenpunkte, natürliche Ressourcen und Rohstoffe, Energievorkommen und über die Lieferwege für Energie. Geopolitik ist nicht das Ziel, sondern das Mittel zur Erreichung eben genannter Ziele.

Du hast viele gebildete und intelligente Leute zu Gesprächen eingeladen und interessante Gespräche geführt.

Aber, meines Erachtens wird viel zu wenig darüber gesprochen: "Wer sind die USA?". "Wer ist Israel?". Sind es wirklich das jeweilige Staatsvolk? Ich bin aus analytischer Sicht des Ist-Zustands der Meinung, dass das nicht die richtige Antwort ist. Es ist doch unzweifelhaft zu erkennen, dass in der Antike, im Absolutismus/Feudalismus oder Kapitalismus das Staatsvolk bis zu einem gewissen Grad "Verbrauchsmaterial" bzw. Werkzeuge sind. Sorry, diese Formulierung ist weder mein Denken, noch Zynismus, sondern nur ein nachweisbares Faktum. Die Grenze der Verzichtbarkeit dieser Werkzeuge besteht lediglich in der erforderlichen Quantität und Qualität des Staatsvolkes als Arbeitskräfte und Soldaten.

Wenn Du Dir eine politische Weltkarte anschaust und alle Konflikte, Regime Change, Kriege, Terrorismus, Wirtschaftskriege anschaust, dann erkennt man das Muster der Konflikte der letzten 46 Jahre. Es kommt keine "Dominostrategie", wie im letzten Jahrhundert zum Einsatz, sondern der Kampf um Märkte, Lagerstätten von Rohstoffen und Energieträger und um deren Lieferwege. Desweiteren um den Verlust der Dominanz über all das und dem Versuch dieser Entwicklung entgegenzuwirken. In der "Neuzeit" gesellte sich der Kampf um die Vormachtstellung des US Dollars, zwecks Ausbeutung/Ausplünderung der Weltressourcen und globalen Arbeitskraft, sowie um den Erhalt des Fiatgeldsystems als bedeutendste Säule der US-Machtprojektion hinzu .

Wer oder was sind Israel und die USA, wenn es nicht der Staat und sein Staatsvolk sind? Es dürfte ausser Zweifel stehen, dass beide dieser staatlichen Gebilde von Plutokraten beherrscht, gelenkt und im Interesse besagter Plutokraten instrumentalisiert werden. Und hier schließt sich wieder der Kreis, wenn man erneut die Frage stellt: "Wie bringt man das Staatsvolk dazu, so unsägliches, wie zum Beispiel in Gaza zu tun?

Die Eschatologie ist eine von diversen Antworten dazu. Ich stelle mir ein Frage und dazu zitiere ich Charles Bukowski:

" Erinnerst du dich, wer du warst, bevor man dir sagte, wer du sein sollst? "

Treffender und kürzer kann man dieses Thema den Leuten nicht zum Nachdenken um die Ohren schlagen. Und das beginnt schon kurz nach der Geburt im Elternhaus, im Familienverbund, setzt sich fort in Kindergärten, Kirchen/Moscheen, Schulen und wird zur Perfektion vorangetrieben durch Medien und an Universitäten. Eschatologisches oder sonstiges Denken ist niemals dem eigenen Gehirn bzw. Denkprozess entsprungen. Es ist das Mittel, Menschen für Kapitalinteressen zu instrumentalisieren.

Sorry für den langen und nicht ins Englische übersetzten Kommentar.

8 replies
Judith Dyer
12h

Iran will not be free unless the Palestinians are free.

Iran should make it a requirement to stop bombing Israel. My plan: ERASE Israel.

Been on Heather's substack for hours...so, I haven't read your article yet.

You prob. already said that.

