The Zionist State is DOOMED: One Country For ALL | Josef Avesar

Pascal speaks with Israeli-American lawyer Joseph Avesar, president of the Israeli Palestinian Confederation Committee, about a one-state federal plan for Israel and Palestine. They discuss Israel’s lack of a constitution, the limits of the two-state path, Zionism, democracy, public support, and a shared government model with equal rights, local self-rule, and elected bodies meant to build peace.
Links:
Israeli Palestinian Confederation
https://ipconfederation.org
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and federal plan
00:02:11 Israel without a constitution
00:08:39 Democracy religion and state power
00:11:29 From Zionism to confederation
00:15:16 Support and resistance in 2026
00:27:27 Federal design and parliament
00:38:08 Internal change or outside pressure
00:45:42 Two states versus confederation