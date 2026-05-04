Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Zionist State is DOOMED: One Country For ALL | Josef Avesar
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The Zionist State is DOOMED: One Country For ALL | Josef Avesar

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 04, 2026

Pascal speaks with Israeli-American lawyer Joseph Avesar, president of the Israeli Palestinian Confederation Committee, about a one-state federal plan for Israel and Palestine. They discuss Israel’s lack of a constitution, the limits of the two-state path, Zionism, democracy, public support, and a shared government model with equal rights, local self-rule, and elected bodies meant to build peace.

Links:

Israeli Palestinian Confederation

https://ipconfederation.org

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and federal plan

00:02:11 Israel without a constitution

00:08:39 Democracy religion and state power

00:11:29 From Zionism to confederation

00:15:16 Support and resistance in 2026

00:27:27 Federal design and parliament

00:38:08 Internal change or outside pressure

00:45:42 Two states versus confederation

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