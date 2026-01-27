They Just Quietly DESTROYED The Western Empire | Drs. A. Chenoy & K. Rakhra

Originally published on Jan 23, 2026.

With Western elites in Davos finally abandoning the charade of a "rules-based order" and Trump’s trade wars alienating even New Delhi, we face a stark reality: Is globalization dead, or just changing management? And if the West is bowing out, is India ready to lead the Global South?To map out this volatile landscape, I sat down with two Indian colleagues who see these shifts not as threats, but as inevitable evolutions. Professor Anuradha Chenoy, the former Dean of the School of International Studies at JNU, brings the historical weight of the non-aligned perspective, while Kanika Raka from the Kautilya School of Public Policy offers a sharp look at the tactical realities of India's 2026 BRICS chairmanship. We aren't just speculating on the end of Western hegemony; we're discussing the nuts and bolts of what actually comes next.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

