They Never Wanted Peace: How US Channels Warfare Through Vassals | Evarist Bartolo

Originally published on 9 Nov 2025.
Why did the 1990s dream of a 'Common European Home' fail so spectacularly? How did the promise of cooperative security give way to today's escalating confrontations?To find answers, today I’m talking again to Evarist Bartolo, a former Foreign Minister of Malta. Evarist recently wrote an article about this very “Mirage of the Common Home” and how the United States has always opposed a pan-European security structure. This and the Euro-American relationship is what we want to discuss today.Drawing from his direct experience, Evarist shares stunning accounts from inside EU Council meetings where fighting was favored over talking. We explore the structural dominance of NATO, the dangerous loss of diplomatic memory, and the West's belligerent response to an emerging multipolar world.Links:Minister Bartolo's Homepage: https://evaristbartolo.mtArticle mentioned in the video: https://timesofmalta.com/article/mira...Another article by Bartolo: https://timesofmalta.com/article/losi...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
