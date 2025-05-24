Pascal’s Substack

Jeffrey S. Kaye
5h

The "myth of the West as a beacon of justice" was destroyed 70 years ago! Multiple Western genocides have gone unaddressed, if not forgotten since then. This suppressed history has led to where we are now. How many millions have died unrequited? How many genocides never even find their historian?

The over three million Soviet soldiers purposely starved or shot or gassed by the Nazis! The millions of Koreans burnt alive by US napalm bombs! The millions more Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodians, victims too of the genocidal furies of

the US and its "allies"! One of those allies, Japan, also committed its own genocide in occupied China, killing millions more! And this is not the end of such a dire list.

Then there are the domestic genocides, including that of the North American indigenous people, who were hunted down, children kidnapped and killed, their bodies hidden in mass graves on the site of so-called "Indian schools," even well into the 20th century!

Lets's be frank. The history of humanity, including in our own time, and beyond the killing fields of Gaza, is of one genocide after another. The bravery of the Palestinians in opposing Zionist erasure is amazing! Perhaps the sacrifice of those who have died already will ultimately lead us to face the greatest horrors of our time, and end them. First by the defeat of Zionism, followed by the defeat of colonialist projects worldwide, and an end to injustice and inequality everywhere.

The Zionist genocide in Palestine proves that no people, even a people that experienced titanic injustice and mass murder, is immune from the insanity of nationalist and communal eliminationism.

https://kayej.substack.com/p/justice-undone-a-review-of-robert

pr
8h

Pascal, how timely. Yesterday, two similar replies to the three messages I last sent my congressional 'representatives'. Evidence it really is that bad,

"Thank you for contacting me about our ally Israel.

I support Israel as they take the steps necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli people and the existence of their nation. We must not forget that Hamas is a terrorist group that seeks one thing – wiping the state of Israel and the Jewish people off this earth. A lasting peace and a future Palestinian state cannot happen if Hamas is allowed to remain in power.

Israel has had to defend its people and its very existence against Iran-backed terrorist groups on multiple fronts. The Iranian government is a terrorist state, a significant national security threat to the United States and our allies, and a destabilizing actor in the Middle East seeking to gain nuclear weapons capability. The Iranian government is a rogue state that supports proxy militias and terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. America must send a clear message to the Iranian regime and its proxies that attacks on our allies and servicemembers will not be tolerated.

Israel launched a successful operation in September 2024 that led to the elimination of Hezbollah senior officials, including its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah. He was the mastermind behind the 1983 attack on U.S. Marine Corps barracks located in Beirut that resulted in the loss of 241 American soldiers’ lives. The world is a safer place without Nasrallah’s ability to incite terror and chaos on democracy and innocent civilians.

. . . I have been proud to support Israel as your U.S. Senator, and I will continue supporting Israel in its time of need. Please know that I will work to ensure the United States provides Israel with the military, diplomatic, and intelligence resources to defend its sovereignty and prevent atrocities against all innocent civilians victimized by terrorism led by Iran and its proxy groups: Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis."

