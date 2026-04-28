Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
THIS Should Worry Zionists: The Resistance Is Winning | Laith Marouf
0:00
-1:08:07

THIS Should Worry Zionists: The Resistance Is Winning | Laith Marouf

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 28, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Leith Marouf of Free Palestine TV about Palestine as part of a wider region shaped by colonial borders, the role of empire and Israel, the link between history, geography, and resistance, the place of Iran in the region, and the limits of Western politics. The talk also covers anti-Zionism, armed struggle, media work, and paths toward liberation.

Links:

Free Palestine TV Website: https://www.freepalestine.video

Free Palestine TV on X: https://x.com/TVFreePalestine

Free Palestine TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TVFreePalestine

Free Palestine TV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreePalestineTV

Free Palestine TV on Telegram: https://t.me/freepalestinetv

Free Palestine TV on Substack: https://substack.com/@freepalestinetv

Free Palestine TV on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/free.palestine.tv/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and Free Palestine TV

00:07:17 Palestine and colonial borders

00:15:00 Empire and collaboration in the region

00:19:35 Colonial history and Western power

00:27:28 Iran and the region’s shared history

00:33:58 Israel as a force-based project

00:40:52 Anti-Zionism and Jewish dissent

00:54:12 Resistance strategy and Western limits

01:07:00 Where to follow Leith Marouf

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture