THIS Should Worry Zionists: The Resistance Is Winning | Laith Marouf

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Leith Marouf of Free Palestine TV about Palestine as part of a wider region shaped by colonial borders, the role of empire and Israel, the link between history, geography, and resistance, the place of Iran in the region, and the limits of Western politics. The talk also covers anti-Zionism, armed struggle, media work, and paths toward liberation.
Links:
Free Palestine TV Website: https://www.freepalestine.video
Free Palestine TV on X: https://x.com/TVFreePalestine
Free Palestine TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TVFreePalestine
Free Palestine TV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreePalestineTV
Free Palestine TV on Telegram: https://t.me/freepalestinetv
Free Palestine TV on Substack: https://substack.com/@freepalestinetv
Free Palestine TV on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/free.palestine.tv/
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and Free Palestine TV
00:07:17 Palestine and colonial borders
00:15:00 Empire and collaboration in the region
00:19:35 Colonial history and Western power
00:27:28 Iran and the region’s shared history
00:33:58 Israel as a force-based project
00:40:52 Anti-Zionism and Jewish dissent
00:54:12 Resistance strategy and Western limits
01:07:00 Where to follow Leith Marouf