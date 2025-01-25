Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

This TRUTH About NATO Will Blow Your Mind. Only Argument You Need
This TRUTH About NATO Will Blow Your Mind. Only Argument You Need

Pascal Lottaz
Jan 25, 2025

NATO is a criminal organisation according to its own charter and it‘s belligerent ideology is build on a pile of ideological nonsense. Listen to Dr. Jan Oberg, a prolific and outspoken Danish conflict researcher. In this straight forward talk, Dr. Oberg completely obliterates both NATO and the Collective West war-derranged hypocrisy. Dr. Oberg holds a PhD in sociology from Lund University and an honorary doctorate from Soka University in Tokyo. He held teaching positions in Japan, Spain, Austria, Burundi, and Switzerland, and he is the co-founder and director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace & Future Research. Links to Dr. Oberg‘s work: Homepage: https://janoberg.me/2021/11/28/welcome/ Online Book: https://oberg.life More: https://transnational.live

