Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Three Front War MADNESS: Washington Just Lost Everything | Amb. Chas Freeman
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Three Front War MADNESS: Washington Just Lost Everything | Amb. Chas Freeman

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 05, 2026

At 250 years, the US Empire and its satellites in Europe and East Asia are in irreversible decline. The lost Iran war, the terminal decline of the Israeli-proxy project, and the suicidal nature of Europe are unmistakable indicators.Ambassador Chas Freeman, former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia and former Under Secretary of Defense, discusses the Iran war pause, Israel’s growing political isolation, U.S. pressure in Lebanon, the war in Ukraine, Europe’s fear of Russia, Taiwan tensions, and the failure of old Western policy. He argues that diplomacy is becoming unavoidable as states seek more independence.Links:Chas Freeman website: https://chasfreeman.netChas Freeman Substack: https://chasfreeman662157.substack.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Iran war pause and West Asia00:07:51 U.S. politics and Israel-Palestine00:16:12 Israel’s grip on U.S. politics00:25:13 Europe, Russia, and Ukraine war risks00:35:00 Taiwan, China, and U.S. escalation00:43:33 A failed order and new diplomacy00:45:01 Follow Chas Freeman

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