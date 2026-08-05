Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Tokyo's CRAZY New Policies: Power Grab & Economic Collapse | Aya Ikegame
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Tokyo's CRAZY New Policies: Power Grab & Economic Collapse | Aya Ikegame

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz

The cracks in Japan's "everything is fine" pretense policies are starting to show. The country can't import some very essential goods anymore and the trend is not looking good. On top of that, the Takaichi's LDP government chose some political fights at home that are alienating her voter base.Professor Aya Ikegame of Kyoto University discusses Japan’s oil shortages, the government’s response, and the political strength of Sanae Takaichi. They examine the debate over Japan’s imperial succession, the role of party power brokers, relations with China, military policy, and the weak state of the opposition. They also discuss social media campaigning, local elections, and the future of the LDP.Links:Aya Ikegame – Personal Websitehttps://ayaikegame.comAya Ikegame – University Profilehttps://www.ioc.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/facu...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:01:31 Japan’s oil shortage and daily impact00:04:55 Oil supplies from Iran and Russia00:07:53 Support Neutrality Studies00:08:16 Takaichi’s landslide and weak opposition00:10:52 Three controversial new laws00:16:41 Imperial succession and female emperors00:25:02 The emperor, peace, and political power00:37:04 Takaichi’s leadership and public image00:38:35 Taiwan, China, and Japan’s foreign policy00:47:39 Japan’s military and North Korea fears00:50:02 Nuclear policy and the LDP’s future00:54:10 The opposition and social media campaigning

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