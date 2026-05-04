Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Top-Expert REVEALS: EU in Grip of Deadly Mass-Formation | Prof. Mattias Desmet
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Top-Expert REVEALS: EU in Grip of Deadly Mass-Formation | Prof. Mattias Desmet

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 04, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Dr. Mattias Desmet, professor of clinical psychology in Belgium and author of The Psychology of Totalitarianism, about mass formation, totalitarianism, propaganda, loneliness, free speech, war narratives, and the emotional pull of group belief. The discussion covers the difference between dictatorships and totalitarian states, the role of education and media, and sincerity as a way to resist mass hypnosis.

Links:

Mattias Desmet Substack: https://words.mattiasdesmet.org/

The Psychology of Totalitarianism: https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-psychology-of-totalitarianism/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:50 Mass formation and totalitarianism

00:10:02 Totalitarianism vs dictatorship

00:18:18 War narratives and media power

00:20:30 Education propaganda and democracy

00:32:18 Mechanics of mass formation

00:43:40 Breaking the spell with sincerity

00:50:40 Truth reality and the observer

00:57:42 Final thoughts and where to follow

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