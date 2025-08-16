Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pr's avatar
pr
13hEdited

Pascal, thanks for the text - sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lubica's avatar
Lubica
12h

Great work, Pascal. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture