Trickle-Down Hegemony: How The US Controls The European Mind | Kajsa Ekis Ekman
Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Feb 20, 2025

Originally published on Jan 30, 2025.

Washington has an unprecedented grip over Europe. When Washington says "jump" the European's will reply "how high?" But that was not always the case. There once was a Europe of independent states, not US satellites. There was the Europe of Olaf Palme, Willy Brandt, or Bruno Kreisky that had a decidedly different foreign policy from the USA. Where did that place go?Today I’m talking to Kajsa Ekis Ekman, a Swedish Journalist, Activist and the author of 4 books on human trafficking, prostitution and the economy. She is currently the editor in Chief of Parabol Press. Previously, Ms. Ekman worked for various Swedish outlets but was let go in 2022, after critically covering the unfolding Russo-Ukrainian War.More from Kajsa Ekis Ekman: https://www.parabol.press

