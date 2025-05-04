Pascal’s Substack

Eoin Clancy
12h

Betrayal? By now it's pretty clear that each and every new administration in Washington, or London or Paris or Dublin, are just theatre for the masses to fool them into believing that they live in a democracy and to hide the fact that they are living in a nation controlled by a private bank.

The latest trick was to convince the good people of the US that the new man was for common sense, two genders, illegal aliens etc, basic facts that the previous administration deliberately ignored as per the plan. The script writers for our owners already have the next administration in place and the narrative to go with it.

But, as you rightly point out, the global majority aren't playing their part in the big show anymore. Trade is king at the end of the day, and the master has been outplayed by the pupils. The madness of the west still hasn't reached its climax yet, Trump is but a taster of what's to come.

Lubica
9h

As Chris Hedges writes, “The corporate coup d'état and collapse of American democracy began long before Trump. He is simply snuffing out what remains.”

https://scheerpost.com/2025/05/04/chris-hedges-trumpland/

