In a recent video on Neutrality Studies I discussed the issue of Trumps “eclectic” foreign policy (if one can call it that) with James Carden and Lasha Kasradze. Our assessments is, in a nutshell, that while on the surface, his rhetoric might look like a rupture with the bipartisan interventionist orthodoxy of the past, he actually just empowered a second predatory vision of US foreign policy—the “American First” approach of international extortionism—that competes but did not oust the neoconservative establishment.

Neo-Neocolonialism

Obviously, the White House is not a coherent engine of strategy, it always was a rather chaotic coalition of competing factions. That hasn’t changed under Trump 2.0, something that has become clear over the past months looking even just at his new cabinet. On one side we’ve got the realists, including anti-interventionists like Tulsi Gabbard, and dealmakers like Steve Witkoff, but also (unfortunately) Tariff hawks or Zionists like RFK Jr. On the other are the neoconservative loyalists, many of whom, by the way, have rebranded themselves across party lines and now thrive within the Democratic establishment as much as the Republican one. The result is a contradictory foreign posture: outreach to adversaries like Iran coexists with support for catastrophic wars in Gaza and Yemen. Public rhetoric stresses peace and disengagement, while policies on the ground escalate conflict.

This inconsistency is not accidental. American foreign policy has long been driven by an imperial reflex, a belief in global primacy cloaked in democratic language. Even attempts to rein it in often recycle old habits. Tariffs, for example, are pitched as tools of economic nationalism, but increasingly function as instruments of coercion aimed at allies and rivals alike. The logic resembles old colonial patterns: provoke pain, then demand concessions.

The Untreatable Nation

An even deeper problem lies in credibility. Washington no longer commands trust, not even from its own partners. Decades of treaty-breaking and policy flip-flops—abandoning the JCPOA, shredding arms control agreements—have eroded the idea that US commitments are lasting. The post-9/11 period has turned into a tragic sequence of overreach: visionary missions abroad coupled with decay at home.

But the international environment has changed profoundly. The multipolar world is a reality which Trump wants to fight but won’t be able to turn back. China, Russia, and a rising Global South now can check US ambitions in multiple theaters. This new reality limits the scope for unilateral action and forces Washington into a reactive policies, despite the attempt at throwing everybody from the sattle. Take Trumps tariff wars, which did take most trading partner by surprise (at least about their severity and ridiculous calculations) but he already had to back-paddle significantly due to simple supply-chain and domestic economic realities.

Reality seeping in?

On a positive note, within the US security establishment, there are signs of realism seeping in and the media propaganda not getting as far as many of the ideologues would like it to. Even during the Biden times the Pentagon—luckily—resisted the most extreme escalations in Ukraine, aware of the logistical and strategic limits of American force. These internal brakes matter, especially as economic constraints tighten and the illusion of unlimited hard power (hopefully) fades.

Still, the institutional culture that sustains interventionism remains resilient. Think tanks, media narratives, and lobbying networks ensure that neoconservative ideology does not die. It simply waits for the next administration to remobilize. In this sense, the real danger is not any one war, but the refusal to learn from failure and finally do away once and for all with the neocon worldview of total domination (globally or “just” in the American sphere of interest). America’s foreign policy class continues to chase phantoms abroad, while neglecting the erosion of stability and prosperity at home.

However, it seems by now that the shift to a more restrained and balanced global posture will not come from Washington. It will more likely be imposed from without—by power rivalries, economic strain, and the growing resistance of nations unwilling to be mere instruments of US hegemony. Whether this transition is managed peacefully or will include new wars remains yet to be seen. The only thing that’s clear is that the age of uncontested primacy is ending. What replaces it will depend less on American ideology, and more on its capacity to accept limits.