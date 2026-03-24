Trump Begs No More Oil Strikes, Larijani Dead, Iran Confident | Prof. S.M. Marandi

Update March 19 with Professor Seyed M. Marandi from Tehran: As the war drags on and the US/Israelis keep killing Iranian leaders and civilians, Iran's military strategy is not changing and actually producing first results. Donald Trump just put out a tweet that his coalition will not attack Iranian oil fields anymore and that they want Iran to do the same. The symmetrical strikes are driving home the point that the US cannot bomb anymore with impunity. Real hurt will come to the US and its economy if Iran retaliates as it just did toward the Gulf monarchies. This is a big development, although, of course, it could just be another ruse or deception. In any case, the Iranians are adamant about keeping to their strategy, and, according to S. Marandi, they have not even touched their most powerful weapons yet.

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The book recommendation by Prof. Marandi: "Going to Tehran: Why America Must Accept the Islamic Republic of Iran" https://www.amazon.com/Going-Tehran-America-Islamic-Republic/dp/1250043530