🚨 Trump Orders Tehran Evacuation, Cuts Short G7 Summit, Sends War Planes East

Originally published on 17 Jun 2025.
In a Truth Social Post that was subsequently posted on the White House Twitter page Trump announced that the time had run out for Iran and that many people will die. He urged that everybody should leave Tehran, a city of 10 million people. In the meantime, Iran targets and kills Journalists and the media infrastructure of Iran while blocking reporting from the sites in Israel that were hit. This is not escalation, this is preparation for the imminent US intervention in the war and probably for the carpet bombing of Tehran's cities.