Trump Sanctions ICC, Threatens International System Over Israel Investigations | Ray McGovern
Pascal Lottaz
Feb 23, 2025

Originally published on Feb 7, 2025.

[Part 3 of 3] After announcing his plan to "own Gaza" and empty it of its population, Donald Trump now moves forward with another favour to Israel, putting sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) over their arrest warrants against Isreal. Listen to Ray McGovern's take on this:Follow Ray on his homepage: https://raymcgovern.comNeutrality Studies is on Spotify and Apple Podcasts now! You can follow us here:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ch/podcast...Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2vvTf44...

