Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
🚨 Trump Wants Iran "Surrender", Tel Aviv Hit Hard, Tehran Air Defences, Germany Supports Aggression
0:00
-32:16

🚨 Trump Wants Iran "Surrender", Tel Aviv Hit Hard, Tehran Air Defences, Germany Supports Aggression

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jun 23, 2025

Originally published on 18 Jun 2025.

On the fifth day of the new Middle East War all is not lost yet. The expected swift regime-change in Tehran is not happening and the Iranians are actually getting better at their air defence against the Israeli aggression. In the meantime, Trump seems erratic and pushed into a corner of his own making, lashing out against the defectors in this circle. Will he pull back from this brink of a new US Forever War? There are efforts underway in the US to constrain his power, but can they win against the war pigs and the imminent danger of a false-flag attack?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture