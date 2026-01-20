Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
François Vadrot's avatar
François Vadrot
20h

While it is clearly a highly personalised structure driven by Trump, when analysed in light of the 2025 National Security Strategy it takes on a deeper and more consequential dimension. The NSS explicitly redefines the preferred mode of projecting American power, moving away from integrated multilateral frameworks and favouring — or imposing, when necessary — direct, bilateral and hierarchical relationships with individual nation-states.

Once such a structure is in place, no future US administration, whether Democratic or Republican, will have a strong incentive to dismantle it. This reflects a strategic preference rather than a mere personal impulse. Trump may accelerate and dramatise this shift, but the underlying logic is systemic and enduring.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeff Rich's avatar
Jeff Rich
18h

I think the Board of Peace is not only an idiosyncratic or a personal business vehicle for Trump.

It is far more sinister and more dangerous than a post-Presidential business operation for Trump.

It is part of a series of orchestrated moves by the USA to secede de facto from the UN, starting with the UN General Assembly speech, statements that the USA is outside international law, exit from 60+ international organisations and so on.

It smells to me like a form of privatised governance modelled by the Peter Thiel techno libertarian crowd - 'free cities' and ' 'network states'. Not a rival UN true, more a North American universal monarchy, inspired by court fools like Thiel, Curtis Yarvin and Michael Anton. As such it would likely have a distressingly high level of support from Vance and many in the USA elite, who have never been comfortable with the UN.

It should be resisted at every step. I am pleased to see reports that France has refused to join the Board. All the UNSC members who let that resolution pass by should hang their heads in shame and take action to make amends for their mistake now.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture