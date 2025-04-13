Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Trump‘s DEADLY Israel Exception & Tariff Madness | Amb. Chas Freeman
Trump‘s DEADLY Israel Exception & Tariff Madness | Amb. Chas Freeman

Apr 13, 2025

Originally published on 20 Mar 2025.

What's the justification of Trump bombing one of the poorest countries in the world? What are the effects of using tariffs as a foreign policy tool?In the second part of this conversation, I'm once more talking to the outspoken Ambassador Chas Freeman, who among many other positions served as US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and later became Assistant Secretary of Defence back in the 1990s. He also was Richard Nixons principal interpreter during his 1972 visit to China, which lead to the normalization of US–China relations.

