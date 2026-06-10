Truth Revealed: USA Is Nr.1 Democracy Killer | Finian Cunningham

Journalist reveals what Washington tried to hide forever: The USA is the world's largest democracy killer with an unbroken track-record of foreign interventions. Finian Cunningham discusses regime change, media control, and Western imperialism with Pascal Lottaz. They cover Iran 1953, CIA influence on major media, Ukraine coverage, censorship, class politics, and the return of open imperialism. Cunningham also explains why his book Killing Democracy argues that media manipulation has been central to Western power since World War II.Links: Strategic Culture Foundation: https://strategic-culture.su/Finian Cunningham on RT: https://www.rt.com/op-ed/authors/Fini...Sputnik International: https://sputnikglobe.com/Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction and Killing Democracy00:03:45 Iran 1953 and Media Narratives00:13:25 CIA Control of Western Media00:20:05 Uprisings, Ukraine, and Selective Coverage00:25:55 Propaganda and Alternative Media00:30:09 Censorship, Free Speech, and Class War00:35:26 Imperialism Then and Now00:39:00 Selling War to the Public00:44:28 Western Leaders and Irish Media00:53:00 Media Bubbles and Final Thoughts
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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