UK Elite Navy Officer EXPOSES Crisis of Western Decision Making | Steve Jermy

Is the West steering its ship of state directly into an iceberg while the captain refuses to turn the wheel? Can a financialized economy fueled by debt ever hope to defeat an autarkic industrial powerhouse fueled by real energy? And why does our leadership seem paralyzed by a collective delusion rather than guided by strategy?To parse through this fog of war, I turned to Commodore Steve Jermy. A retired British Navy officer who spent his career commanding destroyers, Steve doesn't just theorize about strategy—he has lived it. He joins me to dismantle the myths of the current conflict, applying the rigorous logic of a military commander and energy expert to explain why the current Western approach isn't just failing, but is mathematically impossible to sustain.Links:Articles by Steve:NATO – https://responsiblestatecraft.org/nat...Balance of Power – https://braveneweurope.com/steven-jer...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

