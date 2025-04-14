UK Parliamentarian DESTROYS Western War Propaganda | Lord Robert Skidelsky

Originally published on 23 Mar 2025.

The UK is clinging on by its teeth to the mantra that it will “support Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Since Trump’s public announcement that Ukraine would never become a member of NATO, and the alliance‘s Secretary General‘s admission to the same effect, it should be clear that “as long as it takes” is now well over. But, as so often, the Europeans are the last to get the message. The UK, France and some lone outposts of Empire are still serving the “boots ok the ground” rhetoric, when it has become utterly clear that this war is lost. To discuss the UK's policy towards Ukraine, I’ve got Lord Robert Skidelsky with me today. Lord Kidelsky is an Emeritus Professor of Political Economy at Warwick University, the author of a three-volume biography of the economist John Maynard Keynes, and since 1991 he has been serving as a member of the House of Lords, that is the upper chamber of the British Parliament.Lord Skidelsky‘s Guardian Article: https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...My own take at the FOLLY the Europeans are going through: https://open.substack.com/pub/pascall...