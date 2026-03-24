Ukraine and Iran Wars are Ending 500 Years of Western Empire | Prof. Richard Sakwa

The Iran War is increasing the speed of western decline that began 4 years ago with the intensification of the Russia-Ukraine Proxy War. How did that happen? How could the US-Europe alliance miscalculate this grossly?
I sat down with Emeritus Professor Richard Sakwa to test the hardest claims around this war: folly or strategy, proxy war or direct clash, exclusion or security failure, peace process or staged theater. The talk moves from NATO expansion and Ukrainian neutrality to Europe’s crisis, Russia’s place in the post-Cold War order, and the shrinking space for real diplomacy.
Links:
Richard's Book as ebook or paperback: https://www.amazon.com/Russo-Ukrainian-War-Follies-Empire/dp/B0FTGNL2J9
Richard's Book from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Russo-Ukrainian-War-Follies-Empire/dp/B0FTGNL2J9
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)
Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:15 Follies of empire
00:08:37 Proxy war and Europe’s decline
00:13:03 Russia excluded from the West
00:17:50 Security logic and war models
00:24:25 Neutrality buried in Ukraine
00:35:38 Nuclear risk and false diplomacy
00:45:07 Paths to peace and the UN