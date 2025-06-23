Ukraine Effect: The EU Will COLLAPSE Like the Austro-Hungarian Empire | Sebastian Contin

Originally published on 19 Jun 2025.
Today I’m talking to Sebastian Contin Trillo-Figueroa, a Hong Kong based geopolitical analyst and EU - Asia consultant with many years experience in unpacking European shenanigans. He also contribute to academic initiatives at the University of Hong Kong, and beyond.He recently wrote a very good analysis of what he calls the EU’s “Anti-Diplomacy” - in which he lays out just how purely the EU currently performs when it comes to international relations. This is what we want to discuss today.Links:LinkedIn profile: / sebastiancontin HKU profile: https://www.asiaglobalinstitute.hku.h...Neutrality Studies Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...