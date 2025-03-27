Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Ukraine Falling Apart: Military Could Side With Ultra-Right Wing | Dr. Nicolai Petro
Mar 27, 2025

Originally published on Mar 15, 2025.

[Part 2 of 2] There is a serious risk that even if the political establishment of Ukraine (Parliament and Government) came to the conclusion that only a surrender could save the country from complete annihilation, the ultra-right wing with its willingness to kill their own people, might be able to seize power if the army sides with them. That is a real fear that Professor Nicolai Petro expresses in this interview. Beyond this, we discuss the future of both Russia and Ukraine as the war is drawing to a close.I’m talking again to Dr. Nicolai Petro, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island and the author of the magnificent book „The Tragedy of Ukraine: What Classical Greek Tragedy can teach us about conflict resolution“.

