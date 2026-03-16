Ukraine, Gaza, Iran, and the Collapse of Western Restraint | Prof. Michael Brenner

I open with the hardest questions in this talk: did the Iran war come from one president or from a whole system, and did Washington follow Israel or share the same goal from the start? I sit down with Dr. Michael Brenner, emeritus professor of international affairs at the University of Pittsburgh, for a sharp and unsettling look at empire, elite consensus, and the road to Iran.

Links:

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:38 American power and the road to Iran

00:08:53 Channel note and Substack

00:09:10 Trump and the long elite consensus

00:20:23 Israel and US strategic overlap

00:31:54 Western racism and imperial culture

00:48:06 Collapse of limits in Western politics

00:53:14 Trump and the Iran war endgame