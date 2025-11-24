Ukraine Is Doomed. Russia Wins Multipolarity | Dr. Nicolai Petro

Originally published on 23 Nov 2025.
There is, once more, hope for peace in Ukraine, and it is—once more—freaking out the Europeans. The US and Russia are nearing a proposal for cessation of hostilities along a so called 28-point peace plan. Here to discuss this with me is Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor for Political Science at the University of Rhode Island and the author of “The Tragedy of Ukraine”.Links:Kremlin Readout that Nicolai mentioned: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president...Nicolai's Homepage: http://npetro.net/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
